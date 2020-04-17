Gov. Walz: Outdoor recreation facilities in Minnesota can reopen

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday expanded outdoor recreation opportunities in the state, meaning many facilities may reopen.
"Executive Order 20-38 allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home," Walz said in a press release. “It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
The following facilities may reopen:
• Bait shops for live bait
• Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms
• Public and private parks and trails
• Golf courses and driving ranges
• Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including:
o Marina services
o Dock installation and other lake services
o Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only
Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed.
