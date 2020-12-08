Gov. Walz: Expect first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in about a week

Clear
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 3:24 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

OLMSTED, CO., Minn. -- The COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in Minnesota could start in about a week. Governor Walz made the announcement during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said there’s a “solid” plan in place for distribution adding the state’s job is to work with hospitals, like Mayo Clinic, as well as public health departments and pharmacies to get the vaccine out safely and effectively.

The vaccine will be shipped directly to key hospitals or “hubs” and then from there will be distributed to smaller clinics known as “spokes.”

According to the governor Minnesota is preparing to receive more than 183,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December. He says there will eventually be larger quantities after the initial limited supply.

However, he did urge everyone to be patient during this period and is asking Minnesotans to continue to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Walz said, “The vaccine is a fire hose, and it's a pretty darn big one, but even at that the fire is so big it's hard to put it out. Our job can be to shrink the fire by getting it not to spread and the vaccine will help us put it out.”

Experts have predicted 160,000 more deaths before enough people are vaccinated from COVID-19 during the next 6 months which is why he says it’s so important to continue following CDC guidelines.

“Just because the vaccine is coming right now it's not a panacea to get us through this. We still, the most effective thing we can do, is mask, social distancing, mitigation, testing, and quarantine and isolation,” said Walz.

He also said the guiding principals for Minnesota include “immunizing for impact” meaning providers will administer it starting with those most susceptible to serious complications and those that care for them.

Another one includes having equitable distribution and access for all as well as being transparent and reliable throughout this process.

Walz says the first shipment is expected next week and should produce around 46,800 vaccines.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
