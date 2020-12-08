Gov. Walz: Expect first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in about a week

OLMSTED, CO., Minn. -- The COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in Minnesota could start in about a week. Governor Walz made the announcement during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said there’s a “solid” plan in place for distribution adding the state’s job is to work with hospitals, like Mayo Clinic, as well as public health departments and pharmacies to get the vaccine out safely and effectively.

The vaccine will be shipped directly to key hospitals or “hubs” and then from there will be distributed to smaller clinics known as “spokes.”

According to the governor Minnesota is preparing to receive more than 183,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December. He says there will eventually be larger quantities after the initial limited supply.

However, he did urge everyone to be patient during this period and is asking Minnesotans to continue to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Walz said, “The vaccine is a fire hose, and it's a pretty darn big one, but even at that the fire is so big it's hard to put it out. Our job can be to shrink the fire by getting it not to spread and the vaccine will help us put it out.”

Experts have predicted 160,000 more deaths before enough people are vaccinated from COVID-19 during the next 6 months which is why he says it’s so important to continue following CDC guidelines.

“Just because the vaccine is coming right now it's not a panacea to get us through this. We still, the most effective thing we can do, is mask, social distancing, mitigation, testing, and quarantine and isolation,” said Walz.

He also said the guiding principals for Minnesota include “immunizing for impact” meaning providers will administer it starting with those most susceptible to serious complications and those that care for them.

Another one includes having equitable distribution and access for all as well as being transparent and reliable throughout this process.

Walz says the first shipment is expected next week and should produce around 46,800 vaccines.