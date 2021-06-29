Gov. Tim Walz will end his peacetime emergency orders by August 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 15 months into the pandemic, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced he plans to give up his emergency powers by August 1st.

Several parts of the original executive order are no longer effective, such as the mask mandate or capacity or distancing restrictions on businesses and large gatherings. Those were among the most controversial requirements for the last year and a half.

The Governor first declared a peacetime emergency in March of last year when COVID-19 first hit Minnesota. In recent months, Republicans have increased their calls for him to give up those powers, saying the emergency is over. Governor Walz continued to extend the powers, saying he needed them to help with vaccine distribution, maintain the eviction moratorium and receive federal hunger relief funding.

Representative Liz Boldon said we're finally in a place where the powers can come to an end. "There definitely was a reason to have those tools in the toolbox over the course of the last year," she explained. "The legislature does not move swiftly and in an emergency, there's a reason to be able to put things into place very quickly. We're just in a different place now, so it makes sense for those things to be winding down and we're moving in the right direction and it's a good thing."

Some Republicans are planning to end the state of emergency an entire month earlier, by July first, which is this Thursday. The Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said ending the peacetime emergency by then will hinder the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 response.

Representative Boldon said while some lawmakers feel the Governor's powers should have ended a long time ago, she thinks it's better to not rush things. "I think it's important to do things in a thoughtful and orderly manner," she explained. "We know that this is the direction we're moving in and August 1st is not that far away either. To me, it's important to have things go in kind of an orderly, thoughtful, structured process so we end up with the best possible outcomes."

The Governor's powers will officially end at 12:01, the morning of August 2nd.