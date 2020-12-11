Gov. Tim Walz respects pending lawsuits over closed gyms and youth sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz says he respects pending lawsuits over closed gyms and youth sports saying it’s a Minnesotan’s right to take legal action.

Walz says he has staff that ensure he’s balancing the legality of closing bars, restaurants and gyms against some of the devastating stories of death and illness he’s hearing from hospitals and long term care facilitates.

Walz says that’s why he’s focused on following the science He says if we can get the data to reopen schools and restaurants he’d, of course, be willing to do so, bu t he has to continue to take into account the safety of Minnesotans as well as the economic impact.

He explained, “The courts will rule accordingly and we'll accept what their ruling is but this is predicated on the safety and security of Minnesota and balancing that on the economics.”

Walz also says Minnesota is seeing a case positivity rate of around 6.5% after testing around 58,000 people on Friday. He says that’s also where the state was back in September and October.

Walz says those numbers indicate right now, that many families social distanced during the Thanksgiving holiday.

He says the next week will show if we’re coming over the top of the peak but adds it’s been a challenge form the very beginning to not overwhelm the health care system.

Walz says the death toll is still significant saying in the last 72-hours more than 250 Minnesotans have died which approaches the lives lost in one year on state highways.