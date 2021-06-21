Gov. Tim Walz invited to participate in Rochesterfest parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year’s Rochesterfest parade is set to include some state officials including Governor Tim Walz.

The Olmsted County DFL made the announcement while also adding other state leaders have been invited. .

The parade will take place on Saturday at 2pm. The route will follow the same path of 2019 but there will be a few new entries according to Rochesterfest director Brandon Helgeson.

That includes the sheriff’s office going through the Field of Flags and a Rochesterfest drumline featuring students from around the area.

Helgeson says it may also be a positive thing to have state leaders, like Gov. Walz, showing their support coming out of the pandemic.

He said, “I think it's important now that we're showing that we're opening back up that the folks that are up there making those decisions show that they're supporting that decision. So, I think from that aspect it's very important that we see people like this coming and obviously I think Rochesterfest is a big deal and I hope everybody else does as well.”

The DFL has also invited Attorney General Ellison, and Auditor Blaha to attend the parade as well.