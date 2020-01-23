Gov. Reynolds visits Mason City, talks rural economic development

MASON CITY, Iowa - City officials were beaming with pride as the state's leadership took in all the glory that is the Mason City Multipurpose Arena. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor also visited new businesses which have sprung up inside Southbridge Mall.

"It was great that the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor could come see us today and come explore main street Mason City and where it's going to go,” said Steve Anderegg.

Steve Anderegg and Harry Shannon are co-owners of The Sports Page bar and grill inside the once quiet mall.

"We had a vision of building something that accented downtown and the businesses that were already here and it's become a very popular place. We are very pleased with the outcome and the number of folks that come to see us and help us grow as we're learning this business,” said Anderegg.

Shannon says business is booming, and is grateful the community has been so supportive of their new venture.

"it was a learning process and it's been very good, we've enjoyed it, the three of us and our construction company is done...no we've really enjoyed it and the people have been very, very nice and the crowds have been great,” said Shannon.

Reynold's visit was to highlight the need for economic development in rural Iowa and the use of state funds to help start new businesses. The owners of the sports page are thankful for the money.

"Part of our process here was using a city grant to get started and it's a great help for small communities, rural communities and Mason City is still a rural community. To get businesses going and give them a leg up,” said Anderegg.