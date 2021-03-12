Gov. Reynolds tours North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Despite the pandemic causing numerous challenges to everyday life, people are finding ways to perservere. As we work towards reopening society, a new events venue in North Iowa has not only been completed, but already being utilized.

As part of a larger tour of North Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg toured The Timbers Events Center Friday afternoon, meeting with members of the Total United Northwood Effort, or TUNE, the non-profit that owns and manages the center, and other community members. In the couple of months the center has been open, their calendar has been full of events through the rest of 2021, with only just a few slots open.

Reynolds praises the amount of work that's been poured into the project, and for transforming the empty building that once housed a lumberyard into a successful business during the pandemic.

"It's a great example of what these communities can do when they all pull together, and everybody has a piece whether it's fundraising or volunteering or getting it done. It's a great outcome."

During her tour of North Iowa today, the Governor met with members of the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, as well as touring a new operating room at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center and a vaccination clinic, and touring the development along Mason City's Willow Creek. She also met with Republican State Representative Shannon Latham and the Butler County Development Alliance to discuss the region's needs for affordable housing and healthcare.