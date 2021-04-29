Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion bill

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're tired of spotty or even non-existent internet access, a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday is set to get your household in the fastlane.

The new law, which has strong bi-partisan support, expands broadband for faster internet speed in rural areas and those with a lack of reliable service. $100 million will be provided to allow companies to apply for state grants for service construction and installation. During Wednesday's signing, Reynolds

State Senator Amanda Ragan has long advocated for expanding broadband. With so much of our everyday life tied into the internet, she feels it's key to help grow the Hawkeye State.

"Whether it's healthcare or its education, whether it's access to the next technology, it's really key to having broadband. This is really important."

She feels that broadband expansion will help put Iowa in a competitive position for potential employers and residents.

"It's a great opportunity for entrepreneurs, it's a great opportunity for people to come back to Iowa, and live here and work from home. There are so many other opportunities it will advance, it's just exciting."

During Wednesday's signing, Reynolds noted that some federal funds, including possibly some from the latest stimulus package, may help with additional funding. In her condition of the state address in January, the Governor pledged $450 million to be spent on expanding high-speed internet.

According to highspeedinternet.com, Iowa has the 9th slowest internet speed in the U.S., with only 71.7 megabytes per second (Mbps) for an average download speed. In contrast, Rhode Island is the fastest (129 Mbps), while Montana is the slowest (54.4 Mbps).