Gov. Reynolds signs Iowa voting changes into law

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 413 into law, intiating some sweeping changes regarding elections in the state.

The early voting period is being shortened from 29 to 20 days. In addition, most mail-in ballots must be received into the county auditor's office by Election Day, and voting sites would close one hour earlier (at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.), among other changes.

The bill was largely backed by Republicans, with the Governor saying the move is to protect against voter fraud, and strengthen election integrity. Republican State Representative Shannon Latham issued this statement regarding the move:

"I believe Iowa has a strong election system, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways we can make it better. This legislation aims to ensure there is uniformity of election procedures throughout the state, make sure our county auditors are following the law, and better maintain voter databases. The bottom line is Iowans deserve an election system they can trust and thanks to the Iowa Legislature's efforts, that's exactly what they have."

However, the bill has faced steep opposition, with opponents calling it a form of voter suppression. The Iowa Association of Auditors released a statement, saying that the move would take away auditors' abilities for making important local decisions for the fair and efficient conduct of elections; removing home rule powers from county auditors regarding elections, which is a constitutionally protected authroity; restricting the ability to establish satellite voting locations; and even reducing the amount of ballot drop off boxes in a county. In addition, the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, filed a lawsuit regarding the new law on Tuesday. Attorney Marc Elias said in a tweet, 'the voting restrictions in this law create an undue burden on the fundamental right to vote in violation of the Iowa Constitution.'

Democratic State Representative Sharon Steckman is strongly opposed to the bill, and has heard from both sides of the political spectrum, saying the changes would make it harder for Iowans to vote.

"I hear from folks that work in the polls, and they're very upset about this bill. And not just Democrats, it's Republicans. We had Republican auditors come and speak at the public hearing that are definitely against the bill."

Steckman adds that at the time the bill was first being discussed, 33 states were considering similar legislation. That number has grown to 44.

"When I got up to talk about it, I was like, 'why are we doing this? Your candidate won, you won the House, you won the Senate, you have the Governor's office, why are you doing this?'"

She also points to a change in those voting absentee. Those who vote absentee would be required to designate a relative, caretaker or someone that lives with you to deliver your ballot, which may cause concern among the elderly and those who live in rural areas.

"1.7 million people voted, 76%. That's beyond what we've ever done before. And 1 million of those voted absentee. It's important to keep that specific way of voting the way it has been, the way it has been working quite well."

In response to the lawsuit, House Speaker Pat Grassley issued this statement:

"Over the last number of years, the Iowa Legislature has passed numerous improvements to election law, and each one has been met with the same baseless cries of voter suppression. These improvements have been repeatedly upheld in court, and I am confident that any lawsuit against SF 413 will reach the same result. No amount of politically-motivated lawsuits backed by Washington liberal elites will stop Iowa House Republicans from working to ensure the integrity of our election system."