Gov. Reynolds removes mask mandate, some businesses decide to keep mask policies

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's mask mandate is gone and gatherings are no longer restricted. Still, some businesses are deciding to carry on with the COVID safety procedures.

Hair salons have made a lot of changes to the way they operate during the pandemic. Now they will have to make the tough decision whether or not to keep those precautions in place.

One salon owner says she's staying the course. Diane Arndt, who owns Reflections Salon in Mason City says masks will still be the rule for customers and stylists.

Arndt does think the Governor's order rescinding the mask mandate is a little early, because not enough people have been vaccinated.

She says masks can be a bit of an inconvenience, but the day will come when the pandemic is finally behind us.

"We just need to stick together and stay strong. I think it's important for our customers. I think it's important for people who really seriously have some concerns and I think it's just not time yet to give up," said Arndt.

KIMT News 3 also spoke with Renee Kramer, who owns Hair and Company in Clear Lake. She says her salon will stick with following their mitigation efforts.

The proclamation easing up Iowa restrictions went into effect on Sunday.