Gov. Reynolds announces Test Iowa, an initiative to boost testing in the state

The state of Iowa has launched a new program in the fight against the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is the second state (Utah was the first) to launch the program, which is called Test Iowa (you can find the link here).

“TestIowa is a new initiative in partnership with our state leaders and private corporations. Our goal is to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible,” the state said.

Test Iowa will allow 3,000 additional tests per day and works in three steps.

The three steps are:

Patients fill out an online questionnaire. Patients will be scheduled to get testing if needed. If a patient tests positive, contract tracing will be conducted.

