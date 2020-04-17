Schools in Iowa will be close until the end of the year.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that schools will not reopen and that all springs sports in the state are canceled.
“The turnaround time, I don’t think, would be enough to open things up,” Reynolds said.
She added that it is up to individual school districts whether or not students advance a grade.
The state said an announcement on summer sports will be made by June 1.
Related Content
- Gov. Reynolds: Schools in Iowa will not reopen
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings
- Many Iowa schools closing for weeks after Gov. Reynolds' recommendation
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds recommending schools close for 4 weeks; new case in NE Iowa involves child
- 'Lunch shaming' bill awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature
Scroll for more content...