Some parts of Iowa will re-open on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
Reynolds said that effective Monday, Iowa health systems and healthcare providers can resume elective procedures. Reynolds said that it is a statewide order and it is a phased-in approach.
“It’s our first step of many to reopening Iowa and getting life and business back to normal as soon as possible,” she said.
Reynolds also said farmers’ markets will be allowed to resume but some limits on what can be sold may be in place. She added that social distancing measures will still remain in place.
Reynolds said additional announcements on re-opening Iowa will be released Monday.
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Gov. Reynolds: Parts of Iowa can re-open on Monday
- Gov. Kim Reynolds makes North Iowa stop
- Iowa Supreme Court takes a right turn under Gov. Reynolds
- Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivering Condition of the State
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings
- Many Iowa schools closing for weeks after Gov. Reynolds' recommendation
- Gov. Reynolds: Iowa with 44 positive cases over 13 counties
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces more closures, including malls and campgrounds
- 'Lunch shaming' bill awaits Gov. Reynolds' signature
- IA Gov. Reynolds signs tax cut bill