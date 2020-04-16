Gov. Reynolds: Additional stay-at-home measures to go into effect for NE Iowa

A portion of Iowa has reached the threshold where additional stay-at-home measures will go into effect.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that counties in Region 6 (northeast Iowa) have met the threshold.

The counties affected are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.

The order goes into effect starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and until April 30. Residents in these counties can only gather with people in their households. All other gatherings are banned with a few exceptions.

"The proclamation limits social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings in RMCC Region 6 to only people who live together in the same household. And it continues to limit weddings, funerals, and other spiritual or religious gatherings to no more than 10 people. The proclamation also requires people to remain six feet away from people outside their household whenever possible, and requires employers to take reasonable steps to increase telework and adopt reasonable precautions to protect the health of employees and the public at any in-person operations," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was also asked about another outbreak at a meatpacking plant, this one in Blackhawk County. She said the state is sending 1,500 tests to the facility “so we can identify those who are sick so we can understand the scope.”

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info