ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton remains hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after having back surgery more than a month ago.
Dayton had an initial surgery on Oct. 12 and underwent a second procedure several days later. A spokesman for the governor said he was expected to stay in the hospital for several days.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Dayton is still at Mayo having physical therapy. No discharge date has been set.
The 71-year-old governor has been hampered by health problems throughout his two terms in office. He's had three back surgeries, a procedure to repair a torn hip muscle and was treated for prostate cancer last year. Dayton leaves office early next year.
Related Content
- Gov. Dayton remains hospitalized a month after back surgery
- Gov. Dayton requests emergency school funding
- Local politicians react to Gov. Dayton's vetoes
- Abortion ultrasound bill on its way to Gov. Dayton
- Gov. Dayton endorses state Rep. Erin Murphy for Governor
- Minnesota Governor to undergo back surgery
- Dayton vetoes ultrasound abortion bill
- Gov. Mark Dayton marks Sept. 9 as Rochester Public Library Day: 'We're so honored'
- Dayton suggests $21M to improve school safety
- Environmental groups call for another Dayton veto