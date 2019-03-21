Clear
Gophers win and advance in March Madness

Minnesota beats Louisville in first-round match up.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa - #10 seen Minnesota upsets #7 seen Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, 86-76.

The Gophers were led by Gabe Kalscheur’s 24 points, with Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each kicking 18.

The Cardinals’ leading scorer was Christian Cunningham with 22.

Minnesota advances to play the winner of the Michigan State/Bradley contest on Saturday.

