Gophers to celebrate Christmas in Motown

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Golden Gophers will battle Georgia Tech in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl.
The game will be played December 26 at Ford Field in Detroit and marks Minnesota’s return to the Quick Lane Bowl after a 21-14 victory over Central Michigan in 2015.
This will be the first ever football game between Minnesota and Georgia Tech. The Gophers went 6-6 in the regular season while the Yellow Jackets finished 7-5 overall, 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Tickets are now on sale.
