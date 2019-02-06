Clear
Gophers sign junior college All-American

10 players also agree to walk on for the program.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added one more scholarship player to the 2019 recruiting class with safety Gervarrius Owens, a first team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American selection last year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Owens will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Gophers, who also announced Wednesday the addition of 10 players to the roster as walk-ons on national signing day. Eight of those players are from Minnesota. Defensive back Austin Winfield, who's from Texas, previously lived in the state. He's the son of former Vikings standout Antoine Winfield and the brother of Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Gophers signed 21 scholarship players and two walk-ons in the early signing period in December. They later added defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame.

