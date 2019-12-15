Clear

Gophers earn top-5 victory by beating previously unbeaten Ohio State

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) and guard Tre' Williams (1) celebrate as Ohio State forward Andre Wesson (24) leaves the court in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in an 84-71 upset of third-ranked Ohio State.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 8:28 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

This was the first win for Gophers coach Richard Pitino against a top-five team.

Oturu outworked Kaleb Wesson in the paint to win the battle of two of the Big Ten's best big men with his sixth double-double of the season.

Carr shot 12 for 17 from the floor after going 1 for 10 in a 20-point loss to Iowa earlier this week. Freshmen D.J. Carton led the previously unbeaten Buckeyes with 19 points off the bench.

