Gophers' coach says he knows his job may be on the line

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino acknowledges his job is in jeopardy with the Gophers going through another late-season fade.

He says he doesn’t believe his fate has been determined. Minnesota has lost eight of its last 10 games and is currently without injured starters Gabe Kalscheur and Liam Robbins. The Gophers have a 13-12 record overall and are 6-12 in the Big Ten.

Pitino is in his eighth year with the program. He says Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle has “always been supportive” and that he's “not waving the white flag.”