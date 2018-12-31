Clear
Gopher women lose to Michigan, 76-60

First loss of the season for Minnesota.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hallie Thome and Amy Dilk scored 14 points apiece, Deja Church added 13 and Michigan handed No. 12 Minnesota and first-year coach Lindsay Whalen their first loss of the season 76-60 on Monday.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) took control with a 14-0 run to end the second period and scoring the first four points of the third to open a 22-point lead. The Golden Gophers had not trailed by double figures in their first 12 games.

Minnesota (12-1, 1-1) had tied the second-best start in school history, dating to when Whalen was a junior on the 2002-03 team. Her senior year the Golden Gophers started 15-0.

There were 10 ties and 10 lead changes before Nicole Munger's 3-pointer midway through the second quarter gave Michigan a 22-20 lead. The Wolverines turned a pair of turnovers into baskets before Annalese Lamke scored for Minnesota at the 4:16 mark. But from there, the Golden Gophers missed seven shots to go into the half down 40-22, and they missed their first two of the third period while Thome was scoring inside twice.

A 12-1 run in the fourth quarter allowed Minnesota to get within 13 with 4:14 to play. Taiye Bello led Minnesota with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 free throws.

