Google opening Rochester office, will focus on partnership with Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Google is planning to open an office in Rochester that will serve as a long-term strategic partnership between Google and the Mayo Clinic.

The partnership will consist of Google and Mayo working together to improve the delivery of care for serious and complex conditions.

"Google and Mayo have been co-innovating since 2019, creating solutions using AI and ML that will continue to change the world of healthcare. Already, the partnership has led to the use of AI to help physicians develop radiotherapy plans as well as adapt and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," a joint press release stated.