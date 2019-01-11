Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Google considers building $600M data center in Minnesota

Google is looking into building a $600 million data center in central Minnesota that would be powered by two wind farms.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 11:58 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Google is looking into building a $600 million data center in central Minnesota that would be powered by two wind farms.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy disclosed the data center project Thursday in a regulatory filing. The Google facility proposed in Becker would mark one of the largest private construction projects in recent state history and create about 50 full-time tech jobs.

Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram says the city is among several sites under consideration. Bertram says the plan calls for most of the facility's electricity to come from renewable sources.

Under the proposed agreement, Xcel would sell Google land for the facility and provide electricity service.

Xcel says the project would help the utility and the area transition from its reliance on the Sherco plant, the state's largest coal-fired power plant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
A mild but cloudy weekend awaits.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Community Events