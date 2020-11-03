Google Trends tracks voter issues in Iowa and Minnesota

MASON CITY, Iowa - It was a busy day at the Cerro Gordo County courthouse, as voters lined up to cast their ballots early. The line stretched out the front doors and onto the sidewalk. Voters were speaking their minds on the top issues they'll be focusing on when they sit down to mark their ballots.

"I'd like to see people with disabilites get more help and I'd like to see this coronavirus go away," said Vaughn Fearing, sharing what he sees as the key issues in this election.

According to Google Trends, Iowa voters are conducting searches about unemployment, followed by health care. Fearing says he worries about the impact of unemployment on state budgets.

"I'm sure all of the people that are getting unemployment, they need the money, but it'd be nice if they could work, because all that has got to be adding to the deficit and stuff. I figure it's got to come somewhere."

Voter James Ward confirms what Google says people are searching for.

"Well, jobs... of course I'm retired, but the coronavirus ain't doing nothing for us," said Ward.

Further up the line of voters at the courthouse, Kevin Kunzman and his wife waited to cast their ballot this afternoon. Money matters top his concerns as well.

"RIght now, for myself, the economy. Things are going good right now. You can't go backward, got to keep going forward," said Kunzman.

He unabashedly supports the President because he believes Trump has already launched a recovery of the nation's economy.

"Right now, everything is turning around. We are around the bend. Before you know it, these will be off in another month or two," he said.

In Minnesota, voters using Google are searching for the exact same topics, unemployment and health care.