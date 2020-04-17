Goodhue County crash injures Rochester woman

MINNEOLA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a Goodhue County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thieulan Luong Duncanson, 55, was driving south on Highway 52 when she went off the road near County 7 Boulevard and rolled her vehicle. This happened just before 6 pm Friday.

Duncanson suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota Ambulance assisted with this crash.