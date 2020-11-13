Goodhue County collision injures Rochester woman

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a Goodhue County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 5:13 pm Thursday on Highway 52 south of Pine Island. Jesse James Hoeschen, 40 of St. Cloud, was merging into the southbound lanes when he collided with the vehicle driven by Sylvan George Gerdts, 80 of Rochester.

The State Patrol says a passenger in Gerdts’ vehicle, Judith Ann Gerdts, 76 of Rochester, suffering non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Neither driver was hurt.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of this crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire Department, and Zumbrota Ambulance all assisted at the scene.