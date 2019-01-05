Goodhue County Sheriff's: Snowmobile goes through ice

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A 61-year-old man is rushed to the hospital after his snowmobile goes through the ice Friday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Friday afternoon, just after 2 o’clock. The man was on Lake Pepin off of Long Point, located near Frontenac State Park in Florence Township.

Witnesses reported the man’s head and shoulders were still above water, and that he was halfway between the beach and navigation point.

Goodhue County deputies and Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers responded to the area with two airboats.

Authorities say the man was still holding onto the ice and was semi-conscious when pulled into the airboat.

First responders took the man back to Methodist Beach by the airboat, then Lake City Ambulance transported him to a landing zone, before he was air lifted by Mayo One.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Ambulance, and Mayo One all assisted at the scene.

No word yet on the man's condition.