Good Shepherd celebrating 100 days COVID-free

MASON CITY, Iowa - Despite many nursing homes and care facilities remaining under lockdown and closing off visitor access, one North Iowa facility is making the situation a bit more lively for residents.

Friday afternoon, Good Shepherd Care Center residents were treated to a classic car cruise, featuring vehicles spanning the decades, makes and models, and also giving the chance for family members to wave hello to their loved ones from their cars and across the street, while also holding out messages of hope and encouragement. This is the second such car parade the center has held within the last month, with this one marking reaching the milestone of 100 days being COVID-19 free.

"The staff has really come together making sure our residents stay safe and healthy. It's been a big team effort and everyone has stepped up their game."

For Activity Director Jessica Hanson, it makes her feel good, seeing the smiling faces on not just staff and residents, but also to form a bridge of communication for family members who may not have seen their loved ones physically in some time.

"They've been cooped up for so long, and just to see their smiles driving by, it made my day. All that hard work of contacting everybody paid off in the end."

With the 4th of July around the corner, Hanson is hoping to plan some sort of celebration for residents around the holiday.