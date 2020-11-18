Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Good Shepherd Health Center managing coronavirus

Despite having to go through two outbreaks this year, the facility has learned many lessons from them to work

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 3:01 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Long-term care facilities, nursing homes and hospitals have been hit hard with cases throughout this pandemic, including one such facility in North Iowa.

Earlier this summer, Good Shepherd Health Center dealt with a large coronavirus outbreak, followed by a stretch of no activity before being hit with another outbreak, according to CEO Ian Stockberger.

"On October 16th, we began a second outbreak, which was on the upstairs portion of Good Shepherd. Currently, at this time, we have 16 positive residents left to go, and that number is falling weekly."

Those infected have reported mild symptoms, and this time, fewer residents have had to be hospitalized compared to the first outbreak. In terms of staff, 18 staff members have tested positive at this time.

"We've been keeping more routines in place, we've really been hammering nutrition, liquids, that type of stuff and not so much on the isolation side. I think the industry as a whole has really learned a lot about the effects of isolation on folks."

Now that the facility has gone through this twice, and with stronger procedures in place, Stockberger says the facility is in a better position now by trying to be ahead of the curve when dealing with an outbreak.

"The systems we put in place to deal with it and the staff that are comfortable dealing with it now, we've become quite the resource for the hospital. We're taking between 2-4 residents a day coming to us as COVID positive from the hospital that we are caring for, and the only reason that we're comfortable with it is our own experiences here."

As the facility follows Cerro Gordo County's positivity rate to determine how often to test for the virus, Stockberger says Good Shepherd tests twice a week now, up from once a week.

While the facility has allowed compassionate care visits like end of life care and psychological care, they are still encouraging virtual visits. Recently, the center's chaplain purchased some audio equipment to help enhance virtual visits with family.

Across town, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facility released a statement on Tuesday for community members, asking that relatives do not take residents home with them for the holidays. While they understand it's difficult, the home is placing the health and wellbeing of loved ones as a top priority.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 236949

Reported Deaths: 2999
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin526891055
Ramsey22160434
Anoka16981193
Dakota16469160
Washington1092496
Stearns1052474
Scott629651
St. Louis601184
Wright543928
Olmsted542830
Sherburne419131
Clay390250
Carver33499
Blue Earth327011
Rice295425
Kandiyohi28739
Nobles283027
Crow Wing260325
Chisago23984
Benton218732
Winona217022
Otter Tail213712
Mower206522
Polk180817
Douglas179418
Lyon16449
Beltrami158413
Morrison148016
Todd147812
Itasca145219
Goodhue143721
Steele14235
McLeod14157
Becker14044
Isanti134911
Nicollet124621
Carlton12288
Freeborn11685
Waseca115710
Mille Lacs111029
Le Sueur10917
Cass9968
Pine9705
Brown8796
Martin85219
Hubbard80615
Meeker8005
Roseau7641
Wabasha7551
Watonwan7084
Dodge6880
Chippewa6837
Redwood59116
Wadena5776
Pipestone56617
Cottonwood5450
Rock5419
Aitkin53713
Renville53115
Sibley5314
Houston5142
Fillmore5000
Yellow Medicine4728
Murray4643
Kanabec43611
Pennington4274
Swift4124
Faribault4040
Pope3890
Stevens3721
Jackson3501
Marshall3506
Clearwater3453
Unassigned31956
Koochiching2855
Lincoln2701
Wilkin2704
Norman2625
Lake2551
Lac qui Parle2483
Big Stone2451
Mahnomen1983
Grant1895
Red Lake1593
Kittson1441
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 192082

Reported Deaths: 2038
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28710310
Linn12162150
Black Hawk9415122
Woodbury9362109
Scott896264
Johnson843335
Dubuque806886
Story573319
Dallas548654
Pottawattamie508058
Sioux328922
Marshall307739
Webster305327
Cerro Gordo282735
Buena Vista276313
Clinton271836
Plymouth241434
Muscatine240962
Des Moines239215
Warren22789
Wapello221270
Jones19988
Jasper187636
Carroll177414
Marion171417
Lee169614
Crawford162715
Bremer157512
Henry15727
Benton142012
Tama136639
Jackson12447
Delaware124120
Washington114612
Boone113310
Dickinson11249
Mahaska110626
Wright10493
Page10143
Buchanan9637
Harrison93626
Hardin93510
Clay9334
Calhoun9136
Cedar88813
Clayton8884
Mills8635
Lyon8598
Fayette8588
Hamilton8426
Poweshiek83912
Kossuth8033
Butler8003
Floyd79912
Winneshiek7859
Iowa78411
Winnebago78422
Louisa73516
Hancock7016
Sac6947
Grundy6927
Cherokee6714
Cass66517
Shelby6603
Chickasaw6552
Appanoose6474
Allamakee6409
Emmet63823
Guthrie63815
Mitchell6224
Humboldt5974
Franklin59619
Madison5844
Union5786
Jefferson5271
Palo Alto5203
Pocahontas4752
Unassigned4680
Keokuk4493
Osceola4490
Clarke4374
Greene4280
Howard4239
Ida4047
Monroe38412
Taylor3842
Davis3754
Montgomery36910
Adair3595
Monona3472
Fremont3132
Van Buren2994
Lucas2886
Worth2830
Decatur2720
Audubon2691
Wayne2656
Ringgold1522
Adams1401
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 22°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental health of student-atheltes a concern as sports are expected to pause

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Section football highlights and scores from Tuesday

Image

Iowa couple shares their story of surviving Covid-19

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Local lawmakers weigh in on governors' COVID-19 response

Image

New respiratory care area at Osage & St. Ansgar

Image

Olmsted County seeing more COVID-19 cases

Image

Fire At Willows And Waters SEnior Living

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Community Events