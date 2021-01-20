Good Shepherd Health Center already finished with first round of vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some good news in the fight against the coronavirus locally. Good Shepherd Health Center says it's done with the first round of coronavirus vaccine doses and is getting ready to give out the second set of shots.

The first vaccination clinic took place on January 14th and they'll be giving out the second dose on February 4th.

Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger says the State of Iowa required the first round of vaccinations to be completed by January 18th.

He says residents were very enthusiastic about the vaccine, and only one or two refused the shot.

Stockberger also reports on how many of their staff have received their shots so far.

"Approximately 60% of our staff have taken the vaccine. That seems low, but the numbers coming in from across the state in nursing homes are anywhere from 30% to 60% of staff have taken the vaccine," said Stockberger.

He also says it is a challenge to get everyone educated on the benefits of the vaccine.