Good Samaritans come to rescue of children nearly hit by vehicle in Rochester; woman charged for neglect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 26-year-old homeless woman is facing charges after her two children - 2 and an infant - were nearly hit by a vehicle.

Police said Beatriz Garcia, 26, and Bobby Cuellar, 29, were walking downtown with a stroller and witnesses said they appeared to be under the influence of something.

The stroller was pushed into a pole and into traffic where they kids were almost struck, police said. It happened Sunday at 9:52 a.m. at S. Broadway Ave. in the downtown area.

People in the community were able to take the children away from the couple until the police arrived.

Garcia was arrested for warrants and is facing a child neglect charge.

Cuellar was cited for obstructing justice.

The children were put into protective custody.