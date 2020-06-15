Good Earth Village offering summer camping rentals

SPRING VALLEY - After being cooper up inside during the pandemic, you may be wanting to go out camping to enjoy the great outdoors. If you're having trouble finding a spot this summer, there's a new option.

Good Earth Village is a church camp tucked away in Spring Valley. With the pandemic causing them to cancel their onsite summer programming, their space is now open for rentals.

People have the option of parking their RV, pitching a tent, or renting a cabin.

"We have a lot more space to offer than some campgrounds do as far as the spacing between other RV parties or other camping groups," Tyler Anderson, director of retreat services, said. "So I think there will be a lot of uniqueness to this. With it being the first summer that we've been able to be open all summer long like this, I think it will provide a great opportunity for multiple families."

With nearly 500 acres of hiking trails, fishing, and scenic views, there's plenty of room to spread out.

If you'd like to reserve a spot, you can call 507-346-2494 or click here.