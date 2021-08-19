Tee It Up for the Troops 'reflects the patriotism of the Rochester'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Golfers came out to swing some balls at the 15th annual Tee It Up for the Troops fundraiser. Since 2007, Tee It Up for the Troops has been holding the golf tournament to raise money for local and veteran organizations. Proceeds from it go towards organizations including Operation Hometown Gratitude and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.

"We are very proud to do this," says committee member Kenn Roehl. "We want to help our troops and were just glad the community can come out and see this opportunity."

Although people have only been golfing in the tournament since 2007, the non-profit was formed a couple of years prior.

"Tee It Up for the Troops was formed in 2005 when a young man quit college and joined the army after the 9/11 attacks," explains its president Tim Wegscheid. "While he was deployed in Iraq, his family asked if there was anything they can do for him. He said we got everything we need over here."

The man then started the organization to help the men and women returning from their service. The fundraiser didn't just raise funds for veterans but also memorialized eight veterans who were killed in action. A navy seal team parachuted to honor those who served.

"We jump in a lot of places but I have never seen so many flags I've seen here," says Air Force veteran Matt Rytting. "I think it reflects the patriotism of the Rochester community and it's just exciting to be here with them."

Generations of people came out to show their support including 94-year-old World War II veteran Gordon Monson.

"I think it's amazing and that when they come back home from the war they've been in or whatever they are doing, they need all kinds of help."

Locally, the Tee It Up for the Troops committee has raised $100,000. That money will go towards medical and other expenses for veterans.