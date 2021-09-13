Golfers teed off for the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday was the 41st annual Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing.

"It's an excellent time each year when we have a chance to bring members together, take advantage of one of the excellent courses within Rochester. Today, obviously, Rochester Country Club and Golf Course. And really just create something special not only for our sponsors but also for the players that help make it click," says Ryan Parsons, President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

About 150 golfers teed off this morning for a beautiful day at the links. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce puts on this event each year to build relationships in the community.

"Everyone who is out here is friendly, great to talk to, and you just build relationships. That's what it's all about. Building relationships and on top of that, you become friends at the end of the day," says Robert Mesenburg of ServiceMaster.

"Events like this work really well as a way to bring businesses together, so that's one thing we always look for, opportunities, how can we start to make some of those bridges, some of those connections and no really better way to do that than 18 holes of golf," says Parsons.

The Director for Marketing at ServiceMaster says events like this are especially important with the pandemic.

"Helping the local businesses. I mean, obviously, COVID has been an interesting year for everybody, so being out here is a big reason to help them hopefully get back to up and running and ourselves as well," says Mesenburg.

All of the money from the event goes to the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.