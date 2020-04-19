Golfers excited to hit the links

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Golfers are flocking to the green as golf courses and Minnesota have reopened. Willow Creek Golf Course in Rochester was packed Sunday as many are eager to get outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was ready, I've been swinging inside my house and just ready to get on out," Rochester resident John Mozina said.

Under Gov. Tim Walz's stay home order, golf courses were originally shut down. But following a new executive order Friday, you can now get your swings in and head to the fairway.

Resident Josh Johnsno said with the ongoing pandemic, he wasn't sure if he would get to play the sport this season.

"I just bought new irons so personally I was a little bit nervous, I had been itching to get out," Johnson said. "I was a little bit nervous at first I had confidence it was going to open up."

When he heard courses would reopen, he had to get to the green quick.

"Pure excitement really, some buddies and I started texting each other you know getting the celebratory gifts and what not going," Johnson said.

With the influx of people on the links, it made for a busy day at Willow Creek. Mozina said he hopes it isn't too busy during the weekdays.

"With all the people off of work I hope the courses don't get too busy during the day because I'm off during the day," Mozina said. "It'll be busy for me. I'm happy people will be coming out again."

The Willow Creek clubhouse will be closed except for restrooms. Golfers are expected to maintain social distancing, standing six feet apart.