Golf season in 'full swing'

Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City reopened Friday for the season

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The snow is almost all gone, and the grass is starting to turn green, meaning Spring has sprung. And now it's time to tee off!

The Highland Park Golf Course officially reopened for the season Friday morning, and so far, they've seen a great turnout. 

Luke Gast was one of those out on the course today, and says it's nice to get outside earlier than last year.

"Just anxious to get out after the winter, a lot earlier than last year. I think last year was around the first part of May before we got out here. Just excited to be out."

New manager Nick Largent hopes that the strong turnout continues, even with the participation in the forecast.

"We're really hoping that Spring 2019 is going to be a good season. I think last year with how it ended with all the rain in the beginning of the season as well, it's just tough. Even our cart paths were under water in some of the spots."

In the hopes of stopping any potential flooding, part of the back portion of the course will be undergoing some tiling work to drain excess water to the Winnebago River. 

