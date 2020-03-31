Clear
Golf courses remain closed under stay-at-home order, could open later this year

Right now golf courses across Minnesota remain closed following Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

THat means the only birdies being seen on Rochester's Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course can be found in the trees.

THat means the only birdies being seen on Rochester's Soldiers Memorial Field Golf Course can be found in the trees.

Parks and Recreation director Paul Widman said, "This is the time we'd be just about ready to open but with the governor's order last week we remain closed."

However, there's a chance courses could open later this year. Widman said, "We have several plans just to be ready for anything that might come up. Our most optimistic plan is that we'll open all four courses if given the okay to do so."

You could still dust off your clubs if the sport is added to the list of approved outdoor activities permitted under Minnesota's stay-at-home order.

If that were to happen social distancing measures could be put in place to keep golfers safe. That could involve steps like prohibiting or limiting golf cars, removing rakes from bunkers, leaving flagsticks untouched and moving to online or phone scheduling.

"There are all kinds of different options we stand ready for. We're just waiting for the okay to do so and until then we're going to play it safe and keep people off the course," added Widman.

The parks and rec department does say you can use the city's four courses as walk-able green space so you can still get outside.

Every year the courses generate around $1.2 million in revenue for the city.

