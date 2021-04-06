Golf businesses receiving boom in warm weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The golf season is in full swing in Rochester and business is booming as people get out of their houses and on to the green.

As the temperatures warm, many are looking for things to do outside.

"It's been consistently steady since the day that we've opened," Maple Valley Golf Course Event Coordinator Courtney Idso said.

At Maple Valley, it was hard to find a tee time this past weekend. Idso said it was a record breaking Saturday.

"The amount of people we had on this past Saturday with the weather, is equivalent to something that we would see in the middle of summer," she said.

Combine cabin fever with a warm spring, Idso says it's been busier that ever. With the pandemic ongoing, she said golf provides a healthy way to stay active.

"It's something that people can do without a mask and just spend a few hours being outside," she said. "It has been extremely great for us."