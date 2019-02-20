Clear
Golden Apple Winner: Vince Reynolds

This week's Golden Apple winner is Vince Reynolds of Hayfield High School.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Hayfield history teacher Vince Reynolds was nominated by sophomore Sharon Arett for the Golden Apple because of the positive example he sets inside and outside of the classroom. "He's just a great teacher because he engages not only his students, but the entire community around him... It makes me feel like I should work harder to be a part of my community," she explains.

Aside from teaching, Mr. Reynolds also plans and leads a biennial class trip to Washington D.C., is involved in Toys for Tots, and is a Boy Scout leader, a U.S. Marine, a track coach, and a volunteer firefighter. "I try to instill that sense of Americanism and pride in their community in my Boy Scouts. When i'm coaching track and field, obviously I want my kid... I want them to be better athletes but also just good human beings," he explains.

Reynolds has taught at Hayfield for 22 years and says he loves both his students and the subject matter he teaches them. "I love history. I love watching kids, their face light up when they understand something or when they really think deeply about a question."

