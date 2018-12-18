Golden Apple Winner: Mrs. Deneen Nelson

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - An English and Spanish teacher at St. Ansgar High School is being recognized for helping to prepare her students for life post-graduation, as well as being a positive influence for them.

"It's the best thing I could've hoped for going into break. It really means a lot."

Deneen Nelson has been teaching for seven years, five of those at St. Ansgar High.

"I get to work with some pretty incredible young people. In English, I get to talk about books with kids, and I get to glimpse their lives through their writing. And then I get to teach them about another culture in Spanish, so I'm really lucky."

One of her students is Kaitlyn Hemann, who nominated Mrs. Nelson. She says her teacher is a role model, helping to prepare kids for life after high school.

"She's always there and open to talk to, and helps with scholarships for people and great influence on writing."

As for all the positive feedback, Mrs. Nelson says it's rewarding.

"I know it's a cliché but that's why I went into the job in the first place. I want students to recognize their own potential and then try to strive for that, so when they are able to see that effort and feel good about it, that makes me feel good in return."