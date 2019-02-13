Golden Apple Winner: Sarah Glowaski

MASON CITY, Iowa - She's simply known as "Mrs. G."

First-grade teacher Sarah Glowaski goes the extra mile in the classroom in ways that mean the world to the little ones and their families at Jefferson Elementary in Mason City.

Glowaski says, "I'm fortunate to have a job and a career that I love doing every day. It certainly means a lot to be recognized for that and I appreciate that very much."

Parents and students say "Mrs. G" lights up the classroom with her smile, patience and passion for teaching.

According to Troy Gobeli, "To see her work with the kids and our son who can be challenging at times ... that her patience is just above and beyond and she just loves all the students equally, and it really shows."

In particular, she has a way of helping children deal with anxiety.

Gobeli says, "He didn't like to go to recess, didn't like to go to classes, so she brought her knitting from home and taught him how to knit at recess."

Mrs. G says it's really all about the kids.

"My goal every day is to just do the best for each of my students and help support them in ways that they need. For some students, that means having more time during the day to work on different things or they might need to take a break, but just really helping each kid to meet their full potential."

Whether it's helping a youngster deal with anxiety or working with a student to help them grow in their love of learning, "Mrs. G" is a true winner in this classroom.