Golden Apple: Wendy Greenfield

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - For some, history just may not be their type of subject in school. But for Abby Harves, a 7th grader at Southwest Middle School, history is no doubt her favorite subject in school.

And what makes it even more special? Her teacher, Mrs. Wendy Greenfield.

"She always brings positive energy into our school and our classrooms, and that shouldn't go unnoticed, because we need more positive energy in this world."

She notes the hard work she puts into her classes, day in and day out.

"She wants us to really understand the lessons, and if you don't understand it, she'll work one on one with you."

Greenfield has been molding young minds for around 24 years in the Albert Lea School District, 20 of them at Southwest. It made sense for her to be a teacher and educator of events past.

"I've always loved learning. I was a history nerd from the time I was a little kid, and it always seemed to be the right fit. I love kids and I love history. I'm lucky to get to do this every day."

She wants to instill in her students about why it's important to learn what happened in the past, in the hope to shape for a better present and future.

"There is a saying that history repeats itself. We can learn about courage, endurance, and hopefully learn what to do, and hopefully what not to do."

With a new crop of students coming in next year, Greenfield has some advice.

"Keep reading. The more you read, the more background you have, the more you're able to understand the concepts of how the world works. Which is really what history is all about. How human beings interact with each other and treat each other throughout time. The more you read about that, the more you'll have an understanding of the human experience."