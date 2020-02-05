Golden Apple: Tricia Hall

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Savannah McInroy loves math.

"Math is my favorite subject out of all of them. I like math because you get to work with numbers."

She has a teacher that's got her back, and uses different methods to make a problem more understandable, one of which is called 'Division Bingo', which is set up much like a regular Bingo card.

"It's technically division but on a Bingo card, and there's a division sign in the middle of it, and that's where you would put the piece."

"She'll write a problem on the board usually everyday or every other day, if we had trouble. Then we would just look at the board at that problem, and it would show us every single step."

Hall has spent the entirety of her 18 year teaching career at Forest City Elementary. The 4th Grade teacher comes from a long line of teachers in her family; her mom worked as a school secretary, and her teachers she had encouraged her to get into it. Arguably the biggest part of her job? Learning from her students.

"As teachers, we try to instill a love for learning, and I think that they actually give me more of a love for learning just by working with them. They're so curious and creative."

She tries to mix in unique, fun ways to keep lessons sticking, including the aforementioned 'Division Bingo.'

"When I do small groups, we try to make it fun. We do a lot of math problems, but try to incorporate fun games...Just to try and keep them interested by providing them with hands on things, and games always provide that."

For 3rd Graders about to transition to her class next year, she has some advice.

"Keep doing things outside of school that encourage learning."