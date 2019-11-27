Golden Apple: Trent Trask from Mason City's Pinecrest Center

MASON CITY, Iowa - At the Pinecrest Center, students can expect a structured day.

"We give the kids what they feel they need because some of them don't get that support. It's a very rewarding place," 3rd & 4th grade teacher Linda Lindsay say.

And because of the smaller class sizes, there's more partnership and camraderie among teachers and students.

"We're on the same page for the most part. It's very loving, very caring."

Lindsay herself won a Golden Apple this past school year. And now, another one of her fellow teachers is receiving the honor.

4th & 5th grade teacher Trent Trask is described as having a great relationship with students and staff, sets high expectations for students, and very welcoming. He started off as a para-professional before becoming a teacher.

"We try to mix in academics with having a good time. Not just drilling math, but using math in a constructive manner."

Inspired by HGTV's "Tiny House", students are currently busy building tiny homes on paper and planning a city, all while using their math skills.

"We got a base with a grid, and they have to put in their own stuff. They gotta measure the area and perimeter and they do the walls and roof. It's continuing to evolve."

Did he expect to be awarded the honor in only his second year at Pinecrest?

"I did not. I thought it would take me 40 years."