Golden Apple Teacher of the Year prepares students for life

KIMT News 3 - All school year, KIMT News 3 honors teachers with our weekly Golden Apple award. Every May, one of the winners is named Teacher of the Year. This year's winner is Chris Fernholz, who teaches business classes at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

"My dad was a teacher, and I've learned a lot from him," Fernholz said.

He now takes what he learned from his dad and uses it in his own classroom.

"I think the kids get into it because it's applicable to their life. They understand that they're going have to manage money and handle money. And so we talk about debt, we talk about paying cash for college," Fernholz said.

When we first honored Fernholz with our Golden Apple award in January, nobody had any idea that in just a matter of weeks, the Coronavirus Pandemic would turn our lives upside down. Fernholz has taken on the challenge of distance learning. He's teaching his students remotely from his home, while also teaching them an important lesson.

"Throughout life we have to make adjustments. Things change and circumstances change. And we have to be able to role with those punches and adjust and modify what we're doing. And I think for the most part, the students have done that," Fernholz said.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the students and to see that i'm having an impact on them," he said.