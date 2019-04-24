Golden Apple: Charles City's Steve McGrew

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Government and sociology classes can be pretty dry if they're in the wrong hands. But Mr. Steve McGrew clearly has the right touch and is able to make the subjects interesting.

Amy Titus nominated her teacher because of his uncanny ability to make his classes fun, and because of his hard work.

"Me and one of my friends were talking about it, and we should recognize him for his hard work."

McGrew uses role-play techniques like skits to help students retain their lessons, and make learning more entertaining.

"I've learned so much being in his class, and it's really beneficial that he teaches the way he does. I'm more of a visual learner and like to be hands-on, and it works for me."

The Golden Apple award was a surprise for this journalist-turned-teacher. Still, he remembers a long-ago student who taught him his methods worked.

"I had a girl a number of years back...who sent me a note saying government was going to be one of her least favorite classes. By the time she was done, she really appreciated my enthusiasm and thought it was more interesting than she ever imagined."

He's thankful, and humble, after receiving the award.

"You don't go into it like, 'I hope I get an award today.' You just do your job and if things come, that's great. But you never really think about it. You just do what you think is good each day for the kids and you go from there."

And he wants to share a special message.

"I want to thank everybody that's really worked hard for me over the years that I've been teaching."