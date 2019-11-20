Golden Apple: Sarah Svare, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

VENTURA, Iowa - For some students, English may not be an exciting subject to learn in school. But one North Iowa teacher makes it easier for students to process and master it, and less of a challenge.

Sage Hill struggles with some social anxiety, but her teacher Sarah Svare's strategy of teamwork and working in groups is helping her immensely.

"She lets us work with our partners, she makes us work in teams so we build character."

And adds that Svare has a great attitude in the classroom.

"She always helps us out and very cheerful, and likes to accept fun. She's not a grouchy, strict teacher."

Svare attended Garner-Hayfield schools growing up, and knew other teachers that had received the Golden Apple. But she didn't know that she would win one.

"I have many great teachers in my past that have won, and what an honor that it is that I'm up with some of my role models in this school."

Currently, she sees the same students in two classes she teaches: Reading and Language, and even got to teach her brother one year. By far, the students is her favorite part of teaching.

"Making those connections, and you think every year, its like, oh I'm going to miss these kids.' Which you do, but then you get a new fresh batch of faces in there. And they make life just great."

And has positive remarks about the student who nominated her.

"Sage is a very special student. I'm a writing teacher, so I get to know my kids in a very unique and personal way. Sage has opened up as a writer and has advanced, and it's awesome to make that connection."