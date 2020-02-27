Golden Apple: Rose Borseth

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - They may be in high school now, but Clear Lake juniors Sydney Williams and Gretchen Guetzlaff have fond memories of their 6th grade science class, lead by Mrs. Rose Borseth.

"She makes sure you have a lot of fun. I always had a lot of fun learning from her," Williams said.

"I'm remembered going outside a lot, doing a lot of interactive things. You got into it more, which made it easier. It's very laid back, you don't feel too much pressure. You want to do well, but it's not high stressed," Guetzlaff said.

Both are on the school's robotics team, which is also lead by Borseth, and will be competing in the world championships in Kentucky this year.

"She helped me and my team go to state in 8th grade, and helped a team go to state this year," Williams adds.

Guetzlaff credits Borseth's influence in considering joining a career in science.

"I'm definitely very interested in science, and I think she helped that a lot."

Sam Raymond, who also nominated Borseth for the Golden Apple, is currently in her class. He, too, is a member of the robotics club.

"We built chariots out of cardboard boxes, and plastic things from home...We raced them, and it was fun to watch some of them fall apart, and some of them go as fast as possible."

He says he enjoys the creativity Borseth encourages and fosters in classes.

"It might seem bad to go somewhere new, but it's really fun in her class."

From field trips to hands-on labs, Borseth, now in her 7th year of teaching at the school, has found ways to make science more appealing.

"I didn't know I was going to like science the best, that came later. I liked social studies and history, and everyone would always say, 'that's boring, why would you like that?' I wanted to change that perspective. Once you get into teaching and you start teaching other subjects, it's fun to make it motivating for kids who typically don't like school or if they find your subject matter boring."

She even includes her love of Harry Potter into the classroom, with students in each class divided into the 4 houses from the series. It's part of a friendly but spirited competition.

"I use it as an assessment to see what they're learning. I make it worth points. Sometimes it's a project or a skill they need to do all together, sometimes it's a collaborative activity, sometimes it's a creative activity. It still incorporates the stuff I need to teach and the standards I need to cover. They're going to find out right before Spring Break which house wins!"

While 6th grade may be a time of transition, Borset says there's nothing to fear, and encourages students to be themselves.

"After the first week, when you meet your teachers, I think kids are more comfortable and they're ready to have fun at middle school."