Golden Apple: Mrs. Taylor Johnson of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Whenever freshmen Maggie Arickx and Sydney Kuhlers walk into Mrs. Johnson's classroom, they don't feel ignored.

"I feel like with Mrs. Johnson, I am a priority," Arickx says.

"She's different from the other teachers. She puts you before any other," Kuhlers adds.

But be prepared for some writing, and a mastering of the English language.

"Writing essays and vocabulary and outlines," Arickx adds.

But don't feel stressed. In fact, Mrs. Johnson gets raving reviews.

"Her class is really calm. So a lot of people would say something like that."

When it comes to writing papers, it's a bit different than maybe what you're used to. Johnson lets students pick the topic, from climate change to dog breeds, and anything in between.

"If they're more interested in their topic, they put a little bit more of themselves into their paper versus if it's something I pick for them, then they don't want to write about it."

In addition to teaching English and writing courses, she also teaches an ACT/Test preparation class, and she's wanting to instill what to expect in college and secondary education.

"Right now, it's just practice test two, and they're grading themselves to compare to their last score to see if they have growth."

Regardless of what class you have with her, she makes it fun.

"I'm kind to everyone and I want to be here for not just school related issues. If they need to come to me for something else, I'm always open."

As for incoming students...

"You have nothing to worry about. She's got it covered," Arickx says.