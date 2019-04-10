Clear
Golden Apple: Mrs. Mindy Fahrmann

This week's Golden Apple winner is Mindy Fahrmann of Jacobsen Elementary in Belmond

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BELMOND, Iowa - Being a teacher is hard enough, but having a student with a significant health challenge is a whole other ball game.

Thankfully, that student is making a full recovery, and his teacher is being recognized for her efforts on his behalf.

Last November, 2nd grader Easton Kiley suffered a stroke. His teacher Mindy Fahrmann was able to help Easton and his family as he recovered, and because of this, his family nominated her for the Golden Apple.

"We were both scared. That's our little boy, and we didn't know what road we'd take down," said Chad Kiley, Easton's dad.

But the stroke failed to slow down Easton.

"One doctor tol him to come out into the hallway so he could measure his steps three days after it happened, and he said, 'follow me, buddy', and he took off down the hallway [the doctor did]. And when he turned around, Easton was standing right behind him, and the doctor said he shouldn't be able to do this."

When Easton got back to school, it was a gradual process.

"He was starting to go on half days, and that's when we noticed that we needed to do something for Mrs. Fahrmann, because all of her free time was going towards helping our son."

This is the first time Fahrmann has faced a challenge like this with one of her students, but she stayed committed to getting Easton caught up.

"I just didn't want him to ever think, 'oh my word, there's so much homework to get caught up on.' It wasn't that at all. We went through the things he had missed, and went forward from there. He caught on quick."

Fahrmann views what she's done as just part of her job.

"When you're with the kids every day like we are, you love them like you would love your own kids. You care about them that deeply.

"We have fun, but we learn a lot too. And caring for them is a big part of it."

